COVID Live Updates: Breast milk could help fight off coronavirus, researchers say

The studies are being conducted at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Laura Ward says there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies which help protect against lower-respiratory issues.
The new research is part of the reason why new mothers who have contracted COVID-19 are encouraged to keep breastfeeding their child.
However, bacteria and viruses can be transferred through breast milk, too, which is why some doctors advise against it.
