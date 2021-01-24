Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: Breast milk could help fight off coronavirus, researchers say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The research is still in its early stages, but indications are that breast milk may contain antibodies that can help fight off severe cases of COVID-19.

The studies are being conducted at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Laura Ward says there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies which help protect against lower-respiratory issues.

The new research is part of the reason why new mothers who have contracted COVID-19 are encouraged to keep breastfeeding their child.

However, bacteria and viruses can be transferred through breast milk, too, which is why some doctors advise against it.

