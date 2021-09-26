Rewards totaling $30K being offered for information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11027234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.

BLUE POINT, Long Island -- As the search for Brian Laundrie stretches into its second week, two separate rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered to anyone who provides law enforcement officials with Laundrie's whereabouts.Boohoff Law, a personal injury law firm, said in a release on its website it is offering a $20,000 reward to be "paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies" the firm with "written verification that a tip helped lead to locating" Laundrie.The law firm, which has multiple offices across Florida, including North Port, said its reward "will remain open for two months starting from the receipt of the tip" by law enforcement.Meanwhile, a second reward has been offered by Jerry Torres, who said in a tweet Wednesday he was a neighbor of the Petito family. Torres wrote that he and his daughter "offer our deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito," adding, "We are offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest."Torres said Friday the reward he's offering had been raised to $10,000, thanks in part to help by people like Steve Moyer, the former deputy chief of police for Sarasota, Florida."Money gets people to talk," Moyer told CNN affiliate WZVN Friday.Meanwhile FBI said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.----------