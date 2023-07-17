4 injured when car flips after striking house, parked cars in Connecticut

Reporter Joe Torres investigates the Bridgeport car crash that struck a house and several parked cars on Saturday night, leaving four people injured.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Bridgeport police are investigating after an out-of-control car struck a house and several parked cars on Saturday night, leaving four people injured.

The scene unfolded in the 900 block of Chopsey Hill Road just before 10:30 p.m.

The Ring camera on Arlene Dean's front door captured the violent impact of the car smashing into her home.

The 68-year-old was in the kitchen and not on the couch near the window where she normally rests after work.

"I was in total shock, then I ran to the front window here to look at, I couldn't see anything," she said. "I ran to the landline and I called 911, and at that time I started hearing somebody screaming, 'Get me out, get me out, get me out.'"

The damage to her home would have been worse had the car not hit her neighbor's house first and then two parked vehicles.

One of the damaged cars belongs to 21-year-old Dylan Hudson. He was home with his mom when they heard and felt the thunderous crash.

"I'm glad that it just hit the porch and not the house, so it didn't hit like the main foundation of the house," Hudson said. "So there's no internal damage to the house, but I'm just glad that it missed us and it hit my car and set it in the house cause it kind of took it out a part of our house."

Bridgeport police say the four people in the car suffered significant injuries. Investigators have not released their names because they are minors.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, Dean and her neighbors say something needs to be done to slow down the speeders on Chopsey Hill Road. She's lived in her home for nearly 30 years and it's the third time a car has crashed into her home or front yard.

"Sometimes there's one stop sign right here gets covered by the by the little bushes that they used to have there," said neighbor Gabe Dean. "So now you can actually see it coming down a hill. Other than that, everybody else just seems like they're in their own world."

