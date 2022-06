2 teens in the hospital after hit and run in Connecticut

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut Wednesday evening.Bridgeport police received a call around 5:45 p.m. of a crash with injuries on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue.Police say two teens, ages 17 and 18, were riding a scooter when they were struck by a pickup truck.The driver of the truck left the scene.Both teens were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Authorities say the driver of the pickup turned himself in shortly after police tracked down his vehicle.Kossuth Street was closed down for several hours for the investigation, which police say remains active and ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.