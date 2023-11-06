Bright green water seen leaking from sewer, manhole cover near World Trade Center

Bright green liquid was spotted oozing from manhole cover in NYC last week.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Bright green water was seen leaking onto the streets of Lower Manhattan Thursday.

The liquid was oozing out of sewer grates and a manhole cover near the World Trade Center as seen in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, the fluorescent green substance is not a cause for alarm. Environmental authorities sometimes dye water green to help detect leaks in their systems.

In fact, this was not the first time this year that New Yorkers were alarmed by glowing green water.

Back in March, a green puddle was spotted at a subway station in Brooklyn.

So, the viral green "slime" you may have attributed to spooky season, or a promotion for the 20th anniversary of Wicked, was simply overflow from a routine procedure.

