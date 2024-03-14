British Airways Concorde makes big return to Intrepid Sea and Space Museum in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The iconic British Airways Concorde G-BOAD supersonic is on the move Thursday.

It was floating out on a pier of Weeks Marine in Jersey City before beginning its hours-long journey back home to the Intrepid Sea and Space Museum by crane on the West Side after months of restoration.

The airplane got a fresh coat of paint and other repairs from exposure to the year-round elements during a months-long restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

It first arrived at the Intrepid in 2003 and departed last August for its current repairs.

The plane arrives at Pier 86 after 9 a.m.

The supersonic jet holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft.

