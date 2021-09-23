Broadway Backstage: The Comeback - Sunday, September 26th only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."You'll get an up-close look at the hottest shows and stars making a triumphant return; musicals that feel like new because they barely opened when the shutdown hit, and an inside look at brand-new shows dazzling audiences this fall.We'll talk with Jeff Daniels - who is back as Atticus Finch, a role he originated in "To Kill a Mockingbird." And we'll hear from the directors of the musical "SIX," one of whom not only co-wrote the show, but at 26 became the youngest woman ever to direct on Broadway. Sara Bareilles talks about the love behind her return to "Waitress." We'll talk with the stars of the classic revival "Chicago," including three top stars that are making history. And Rob McClure reveals why starring as "Mrs. Doubtfire" means more than ever to him now.We'll take you behind the scenes to see how some Broadway stars kept the fire alive - and the bills paid - when stages went dark. And we'll wow you with an exhibit of some of the most exciting "Showstopper" costumes to ever hit the stage.Plus, reconnect with some Broadway-area favorites as they open their doors again, find out about an incredible place to eat, and even a spot that saves you big money on show tickets.We'll visit the shows that make you laugh, and classics that move you through song!This is your go-to guide to Broadway's big comeback, with a peek at everything from new musicals to soul-searching dramas. ABC7's got it all!