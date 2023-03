Get a look at the shows lighting up Broadway this season! Including New York, New York- the musical uniting two Broadway icons from different generations.

NEW YORK -- New York, New York is an upcoming musical featuring music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is based on the 1977 film of the same name directed by Martin Scorsese, which starred Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro.