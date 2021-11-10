Broadway, MTA remake iconic 1977 subway advertisement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11119429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disney's "Aladdin" returned to the Broadway stage Tuesday night after the show was forced to close due to breakthrough COVID cases.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA and Broadway League are taking a page from the past to encourage people back to the theater.They are remaking an advertisement from 1977.The original featured Broadway stars on a subway train promoting it as "The Only Sure Way to Make it to Broadway."The Broadway League and the MTA recreated that ad on a modern train with current Broadway actors, along with two of the ad's original stars.The ad was unveiled on Broadway Tuesday afternoon.----------