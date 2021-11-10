Broadway, MTA remake iconic 1977 subway advertisement

They are remaking an advertisement from 1977.
The original featured Broadway stars on a subway train promoting it as "The Only Sure Way to Make it to Broadway."
The Broadway League and the MTA recreated that ad on a modern train with current Broadway actors, along with two of the ad's original stars.
The ad was unveiled on Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
