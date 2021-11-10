Arts & Entertainment

Broadway, MTA remake iconic 1977 subway advertisement

By Eyewitness News
Broadway, MTA remake iconic subway ad

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA and Broadway League are taking a page from the past to encourage people back to the theater.

They are remaking an advertisement from 1977.

The original featured Broadway stars on a subway train promoting it as "The Only Sure Way to Make it to Broadway."

The Broadway League and the MTA recreated that ad on a modern train with current Broadway actors, along with two of the ad's original stars.

The ad was unveiled on Broadway Tuesday afternoon.


