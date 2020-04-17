coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Broadway streaming service launching in May

By Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As Broadway theaters are shut down through at least June due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans of the Great White Way will soon be able to enjoy musicals from home.

Broadway On Demand, a new streaming service, will launch in mid-May, officials announced on Thursday.

The service offers a wide range of on-demand content, exclusive live streams, interactive platforms and educational resources.

The platform will kick off with a star-studded live concert series called "30 Days of Opening Nights."

The live stream will raise money to benefit performers, playwrights, composers, musicians and stagehands affected by COVID-19.

"Broadway is a giant global brand, and its impact extends far beyond a few blocks in midtown Manhattan," said Broadway On Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone. "Even before our current crisis, we've long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.' This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer."

In addition to a wide selection of free content, for a small monthly fee, a Premium Subscription will offer access to a special selection of premium content, including archival materials and the bulk of live streams.

