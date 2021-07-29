coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Broadway announces safety protocols for reopening

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Broadway cast, crew required to be fully vaccinated against COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway officials have announced the new safety protocols that will be put in place to safely reopen the Great White Way.

All cast and crew members are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Broadway League and the Actors' Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, announced the agreement Thursday.

The new safety protocols call for mandatory vaccinations and weekly testing for all theater workers.

Some exceptions will be made for employees who cannot get vaccinated for age or health reasons.

If you attend a show, you can expect that everyone form the actors to the ticket collectors will be vaccinated and tested.

On top of that, theaters must have improved HVAC standards to make sure air is circulating properly.



"This is an important milestone on the path to getting all our members safely back to work," said Mary McColl, executive director for Actors' Equity Association. "We are grateful to the League for their partnership on these protocols. We all feel this plan is robust, adaptable to changing conditions and in line with the science. Vaccines work, and those who are vaccinated will protect both themselves and those who can't be at this time."

"The secure return of our casts, crews and employees is our top priority. The Broadway League and Equity, faced with ever-changing COVID related variables, have agreed on health and safety protocols for actors and stage managers returning to Broadway. We will continue to partner with our union colleagues as we work together towards raising all of our curtains again," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

Before the pandemic, Broadway shows drew more than 14 people annually and took in $1.8 billion in ticket sales.

Getting shows back up and running is key to restarting New York's economy.

Right now, theaters are scheduled to reopen in September.

ALSO READ | 'Springsteen on Broadway' COVID vaccine restriction sparks controversy
EMBED More News Videos

The show is now requiring adults show proof of full vaccination by an FDA-authorized vaccine. But the FDA has not authorized used of the AstraZeneca shot.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthentertainmentreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicbroadwaycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC mulls mask guidance as some restaurants mandate vaccines
COVID Updates: FDA extends J&J vaccine's shelf life
NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concert lineups released
COVID Updates: 100 million eligible Americans still unvaccinated
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Warnings as storms arrive | LIVE
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Vessel at Hudson Yards closed again after another suicide
Video: 14 hurt when bus slams into subway support pole
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
'Most Wanted' man who murdered fiancée and her dog gets 30 years
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
Show More
NYC mulls mask guidance as some restaurants mandate vaccines
Wegmans moving into old K-Mart location in Astor Place
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA on Friday
Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
More TOP STORIES News