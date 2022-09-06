Broadway Week is back with 2-for-1 ticket deals and the Lincoln Center TKTS booth to reopen

Broadway week's 2-for-1 ticket deals are available through September 25th.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway week is back!

That means you can get two-for-one tickets for a bunch of hit shows.

Mayor Adams helped kick things off before last night's performance of Broadway's longest-running show The Phantom of the Opera.

He celebrated Broadway's resilience, especially in the wake of the COVID lockdowns.

And deals on tickets for Broadway shows and other performances will be more accessible with the reopening of the Lincoln Center TKTS booth.

This is the first time the booth will be open since 2020.

The booth will be located inside Lincoln's Center's David Rubenstein Atrium.

TKTS Lincoln Center will offer discount tickets up to 50% off to same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Lincoln Center productions.