2 residents hurt, 1 critically in Bronx apartment fire

VAN COURTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were hurt, one critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.The fire broke out on West 238th Street in Van Courtlandt Village just after 3 a.m.Citizen App showed the flames bursting out of the building's windows.The fire started on the fifth floor of the six-story building.It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.The injured residents were rushed to Harlem Hospital and NY Presbyterian Hospital.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------