2 residents hurt, 1 critically in Bronx apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 residents hurt, 1 critically in Bronx apartment fire

VAN COURTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were hurt, one critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The fire broke out on West 238th Street in Van Courtlandt Village just after 3 a.m.

Citizen App showed the flames bursting out of the building's windows.

The fire started on the fifth floor of the six-story building.

It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.



The injured residents were rushed to Harlem Hospital and NY Presbyterian Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van cortlandt parkbronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio resigns
Woman walking back to apartment struck and killed
Woman shot in hand, man in chest after gunfire erupts in NYC
Petito family reveals Gabby-inspired tattoos, launches foundation
Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
AccuWeather: Autumn breeze
Vaccine mandate for NY health care workers faces legal challenges
Show More
Pop-up vax sites open outside 2 NYC subway stations
New COVID vaccine deadline for NYC school staff approaches
Concerns over supply shortages amid cargo ship backup as holidays near
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
COVID Update: Vaccines for kids 5-11 now expected before Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News