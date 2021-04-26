Man fatally shot after stopping to check on man sitting on bench in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Man fatally shot in Bronx after checking on person sitting on bench

BRONX (WABC) -- A man who stopped to check on the wellbeing of a man sitting on a bench in the Bronx became a victim of deadly violence.

Police released a dramatic new video of the deadly shooting that took place late Friday night in the Bronx.

The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.

Police say the gunman had gotten out of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV before doubling back and firing the fatal shots.

It happened on Taylor Avenue around 11:42 p.m.

Rivera was shot in his head and torso. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The gunman is described as 5'07" to 5'08" and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white-and-black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Rash of shootings over the weekend in NYC
Compared to this time last year -- where there was only one shooting -- there have been 14 incidents with 15 victims over the weekend.



