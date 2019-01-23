JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: Bronx bodega where teen murdered becomes 'Safe Haven Zone'

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A horrific tragedy has inspired a new safety initiative in the Bronx.

A bodega in the Belmont section was unveiled Wednesday as the city's first "Safe Haven Zone," seven months after the brutal gang murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Many in the community think the bodega owner didn't do enough to help the 15-year-old boy, who ran into the store as he fled his attackers back in June 2018 .

Since then, bodega owners have banded together in an effort to save lives and protect themselves.

They worked with the NYPD to develop a six-step program that includes installation of donated equipment, including a panic button that calls police, in-store cameras, automatic magnetic locks and bright lights.

"We need for these bodega owners to have the equipment necessary to come forth and not so much risk their lives but save the lives of others," said Fernando Mateo, of United Bodegas of America.

The city's first Safe Haven bodega was unveiled with a ceremony Wednesday morning.

