Man throws huge rock through Bronx Popeye's window to break in, steal safe

Video shows the man throwing the rock through the window of the restaurant and then crawling inside.
It happened on Sunday, October 10 at 6 a.m. on 3rd Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
Once inside, he removed a small safe that contained $2,000. The burglar then got away on foot.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
