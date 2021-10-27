Man throws huge rock through Bronx Popeye's window to break in, steal safe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11168286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a Popeye's restaurant in the Bronx using a huge rock.Video shows the man throwing the rock through the window of the restaurant and then crawling inside.It happened on Sunday, October 10 at 6 a.m. on 3rd Avenue in the Mott Haven section.Once inside, he removed a small safe that contained $2,000. The burglar then got away on foot.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------