Man throws huge rock through Bronx Popeye's window to break in, steal safe

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a Popeye's restaurant in the Bronx using a huge rock.

Video shows the man throwing the rock through the window of the restaurant and then crawling inside.


It happened on Sunday, October 10 at 6 a.m. on 3rd Avenue in the Mott Haven section.



Once inside, he removed a small safe that contained $2,000. The burglar then got away on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


