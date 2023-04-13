5 injured after minivan slams into auto parts shop in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a minivan crashed into an auto parts shop in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The FDNY responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Webster Avenue and Claremont Parkway just after 12 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they found that a minivan had slammed into the shop at 1570 Webster Avenue.

Authorities say five people were injured, including one who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters had to remove one person from the vehicle. Inspectors have deemed the building structurally sound.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the driver crashed.

