NYPD cruiser hits motorcyclist in the Bronx near 2nd crash involving tractor trailer

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by an NYPD vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday, just blocks away from another crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

The crash involving the police vehicle happened around 5 p.m. on E. 138th Street and Brook Avenue.

Police say that an NYPD cruiser struck the motorcyclist. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Not far from that scene, authorities say they responded to another crash on E. 149th Street and Oak Point Avenue around the same time.

Police found a vehicle that crashed into a tractor trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

It's not yet clear if the two crashes are connected in any way, or if the officer who struck the motorcyclist was responding to the incident on E. 149th Street.

Both crashes are under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

