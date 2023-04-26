NYPD cruiser hits scooter driver in Bronx after earlier crash involving stolen SUV

Janice Yu reports on the crashes from the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say two crashes in the Bronx that left two people injured, one critically, are connected.

Authorities say the chaotic series of events started around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they were notified of an SUV that had been stolen from Yonkers.

Officers spotted the SUV in the Bronx and attempted to stop it, but the driver ended up getting away from the police.

Shortly after, the SUV hit another car near East 143rd Street and 3rd Avenue.

The driver did not stop and kept driving until it collided with a tractor-trailer just minutes later.

This is when the driver was transported to Lincoln Hospital with critical injuries.

Meanwhile, as officers were closing the roads to take the SUV driver to Lincoln Hospital, another crash happened.

A police cruiser hit a man on a scooter at East 138th Street and Brook Avenue.

The 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

"I feel like that's crazy. He should've never gotten hit. Thank goodness he didn't die," said Samantha Rolon, a witness.

The name of the person who was driving the SUV has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Police searching for North Carolina man after car plows through dining shed, officer hurt

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.