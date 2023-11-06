Man killed after getting stuck inside cement truck in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx -- An investigation is underway in the Bronx after police say a man was killed after getting stuck inside a cement truck.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at a contracting company on Grinnell Place near East 156th Street on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the man got stuck in the machinery of the truck.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identify was not yet known.

Few other details were released.

