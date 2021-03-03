Mother arrested after 4-year-old girl found wandering Bronx street alone at night

The child, who said her name was "Sidaya," was found at the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood just after midnight Saturday morning.
Surveillance video showed the child walking with an adult 10 minutes earlier on Leggett Avenue.
Her mother, 32-year-old Sadeekah Abdul Salaam, was charged Tuesday with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.
The girl was evaluated and placed in the care of the administration for child services after she was found this weekend.
Few other details were released.
