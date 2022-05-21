Police: Teen sought in 11-year-old Bronx shooting death also wanted for 2 robberies

Omar Bojang, 18, allegedly took part in the muggings of two men last month, also in the Bronx. The victims were both lured through online selling platforms.
Bojang was allegedly driving a scooter last Monday that was carrying the gunman who killed Kyhara Tay, 11.
The alleged gunman, who is just 15, was arrested.
Bojang remains on the loose.
