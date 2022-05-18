'Justice for Kyhara Tay' rally held in the Bronx after 11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl fatally shot in stomach by gunman on scooter ID'd

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A community is rallying and demanding justice after an innocent 11-year-old girl was gunned down in the Bronx, struck by a stray bullet from a gunman on a scooter.

The bullet traveled half a block and struck Kyhara Tay in the stomach just before 5 p.m. Monday on Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section.

Police say a man was being chased by two suspects on a scooter who opened fire on him but missed. Tay went into a nail salon for help and collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos


Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Attorney Darcel Clark, and advocates at the "Justice for Kyhara Tay" rally to call for resources, support, and change.

According to the NYPD, there have been 65 shootings, three of them fatal, with victims under 18 so far this year.

Salamanca, who represents District 17, which includes Longwood, visited Tay's family Tuesday morning.

"I want the shooter caught," Tay's father told Salamanca. "I want justice."

Grief counselors are at Bronx Academy for Multi-Media, where Tay was a sixth grade student as classmates mourned the loss of a friend.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
EMBED More News Videos

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxlongwoodnypdgun violenceshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns 18-year-old killed in Jersey shore sand collapse
Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in NYC
16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of CT teen; Funeral set
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Fireball consumes multiple attached homes in Bronx
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Hochul to propose stronger gun laws in wake of Buffalo shooting
Show More
FDNY ceremony reunites survivors with those who helped save them
NYC elevates to 'high' COVID alert level, indoor masking urged
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in NJ
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Election Day 2022: Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses primary
More TOP STORIES News