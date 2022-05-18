'Justice for Kyhara Tay' rally held in the Bronx after 11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet

The bullet traveled half a block and struck Kyhara Tay in the stomach just before 5 p.m. Monday on Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section.
Police say a man was being chased by two suspects on a scooter who opened fire on him but missed. Tay went into a nail salon for help and collapsed.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Attorney Darcel Clark, and advocates at the "Justice for Kyhara Tay" rally to call for resources, support, and change.
According to the NYPD, there have been 65 shootings, three of them fatal, with victims under 18 so far this year.
Salamanca, who represents District 17, which includes Longwood, visited Tay's family Tuesday morning.
"I want the shooter caught," Tay's father told Salamanca. "I want justice."
Grief counselors are at Bronx Academy for Multi-Media, where Tay was a sixth grade student as classmates mourned the loss of a friend.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip