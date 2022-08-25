1 person critically injured after violent collision in front of Yankee Stadium

Shannon Sohn reports from NewsCopter 7 over the westbound lanes of East 161st Street at River Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A two-car crash critically injured one person in front of Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of East 161st Street at River Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if that person was an occupant of the crashed car or a pedestrian.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of East 161st Street.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.