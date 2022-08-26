3 arrested in New York City hit and run with stolen catalytic converters; victim ID'd

The vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of East 161st Street at River Avenue, right in front of Yankee Stadium. Sonia Rincon has the details.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested three suspects in the death of a 69-year-old woman who was killed in a hit and run in front of Yankee Stadium early Thursday.

We are also learning more about the victim, who has now been identified as a Department of Correction employee.

Authorities say the victim, Cathy Garcia, a member of the Applicant Investigation Unit, was headed to work in her Mitsubishi Outlander just before 5:30 a.m. when a BMW X6 ran a red light at the intersection River Avenue and East 161st Street and slammed into her vehicle.

Garcia was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work," Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia's loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague."

Witness Moses Taylor said the doors had to be pried off the car to rescue the woman, because the driver's side was badly crushed.

"They were speeding," he said. "She was coming across, and they hit her so hard. Everything happened so fast."

The driver of the BMW and two passengers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, and 12 catalytic converters were found in the trunk, leading investigators to believe the car was being used by thieves to steal the expensive car parts overnight.

Three suspects were arrested overnight, identified as 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 21-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez.

Hernandez, believed to the driver, is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Amparo and Rodriguez are both charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools.

Authorities say catalytic converter theft teams usually work in groups of three, as removing the catalytic converter is a two man job, with the third serving as a lookout and getaway driver.

Police said a huge black market has developed for the items, some of it driven by supply chain issues.

In fact, the thefts have increased citywide this year by 269% compared with the same time last year.

