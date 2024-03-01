  • Watch Now
1 person killed, firefighter injured in fire in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 9:40PM
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person was killed, and a firefighter was injured in a fire in the Bronx Friday.

The FDNY says the fire broke out just after 2 p.m. at a three-story building located at 2533 Grand Ave. on West 190th Street.

They say the fire was on the second floor and extended to the third floor.

One person was killed and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

It's not yet clear how the fire started.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

