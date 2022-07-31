La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday

La Gran Parada Dominicana will kick off in the Bronx Sunday afternoon with thousands of people expected to line the streets.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the annual 'La Gran Parada Dominicana.'

Marchers and spectators alike will come out to salute their heritage.

Festivities are set to begin around 1:30 p.m. at Grand Concourse and East 176th Street.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to deliver remarks and then march in the parade.

