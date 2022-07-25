National Dominican Day Parade set for 40th annual celebration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Dominican Day Parade will mark 40 years when it once again takes over a stretch of 6th Avenue in Manhattan this summer.
Organizers gathered Monday to announce this year's event with the theme 40 years of Uplifting, Empowering & Elevating the Dominican Legacy.
The parade is set for August 14 starting at 1 p.m.
At Monday's event, organizers recognized its supporters and announced the parade's Grand Marshall, New York City Department of Transportation commissioner and Dominican Republic native Ydanis Rodriguez.
A gala, a food drive, and other events will take place in the days leading up to the parade.
