National Dominican Day Parade set for 40th annual celebration

Organizers of the Dominican Day Parade say this year's celebration is all about uplifting the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Dominican Day Parade will mark 40 years when it once again takes over a stretch of 6th Avenue in Manhattan this summer.

Organizers gathered Monday to announce this year's event with the theme 40 years of Uplifting, Empowering & Elevating the Dominican Legacy.

The parade is set for August 14 starting at 1 p.m.

At Monday's event, organizers recognized its supporters and announced the parade's Grand Marshall, New York City Department of Transportation commissioner and Dominican Republic native Ydanis Rodriguez.

A gala, a food drive, and other events will take place in the days leading up to the parade.

