Suspect who stabbed 75-year-old woman in Bronx elevator was out on parole, police say

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man who was arrested in the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old woman in a Bronx elevator was out on parole at the time of the crime.

Edwin Rios, 38, allegedly followed his victim into the elevator of her apartment building at 2066 Morris Ave. on Sunday morning and stabbed her in the head.

She is stable at St. Barnabas and is expected to survive. The attack appears to be random.

Rios was first charged with attempted murder when he followed a 22-year-old woman off a bus in Queens on Oct 31. 2012 and stabbed her twice in the back.

While serving time in state prison, officials say he set something on fire in his cell.

He was released on parole last August. His parole was set to expire in June.

Rios has been charged with attempted murder in the Bronx attack.

ALSO READ | Long Island community comes together to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Jim Dolan has the latest details following Monday's shooting.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.