Bronx residents pick up the pieces, mourn loved one after fatal explosion on Fox Street

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, several people from the area said they smelt gas just before the incident.
Thursday demolition and cleanup continued at the row houses on Fox Street.
There is of course is more than property damage. The explosion was fatal, killing 79-year old Martha Dagbatsa. Her 68-year old sister was injured.
Eighty-two year old Yolanda Jimenez lived next door to the house that exploded.
She is the woman at the center of the dramatic police bodycam video showing officers racing to free her.
Jimenez was trapped under a sofa and other debris. Armando Garcia is her nephew.
"It was a laceration or something on her head," said Garcia. "Something that hit her, but not dangerous. I think that she's okay. She's okay."
Jose Rojas leapt to action helping his mother to safety moments after the blast. She is now staying with him.
"We got lucky. They got a blanket that somebody gave her with my father's face on it, so we got that and her I.D's," said Rojas. "But right now you know, I just got to take care of her like she took care of me when I was small."
Several other families have been displaced after the blast destroyed 3 buildings and left 2 with serious structural damage.
"For them its difficult I'm sure," said Garcia. "For us its difficult, but it could've been a lot worse."
ALSO READ | US begins offering free COVID-19 tests, but doubts persist
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip