Dramatic rescue of woman in deadly Longwood house explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic video shows rescue of woman from deadly Bronx building explosion

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- An apparent gas explosion at a detached home in the Bronx has left one woman dead and several others injured.

Police don't suspect any foul play and neighbors say they smelled gas before the house exploded.

There is a hole where that house once stood on Fox Street in the Longwood section.

Before it collapsed, a dramatic rescue was captured on police body camera.

Neighbors heard screams and officers rushed in to save a woman trapped under a couch.

EMBED More News Videos

Police release body cam footage of NYPD officers rescuing people from a home after a suspected gas explosion in the Bronx.



"As I stated, when you see the body camera video, you are going to see the quick response of the officers, going into a burning building, next door from the explosion, not realizing if there would have been an additional explosion. They went inside and carried out a woman who was trapped inside," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Five of those officers suffered minor injuries.

The police say three women between the ages of 68 and 82 were inside at the time.

Two of them are now being treated at Jacobi Hospital and said to be in stable condition, but sadly a 77-year-old woman, Martha Dagbasta, was pronounced dead.

The explosion was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors heard the loud boom and fire quickly erupted before the building later collapsed.

Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who talked about the heroic efforts to try to save lives.

"When I went into the house I couldn't see, but I heard her and she showed me her hand. So I already knew where she was at. So I asked the cops to go help with me, so they could help me get her out," said a man who helped to save a woman.

"The metal melted away. I saw flames in the middle. It was like you lit a match and it went boop," an eyewitness said.

"I just heard an explosion. I checked my window and I see the third house was just on fire completely," another eyewitness said.

So how did this happen?

It certainly has the hallmarks of a gas explosion but authorities haven't said for sure.

It's still under investigation.



ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longwoodbronxnew york cityfdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cop and teen wounded when teen's gun goes off in Bronx: NYPD
Fashion icon André Leon Talley dies at 73
NY AG acts to enforce Trump family subpoenas
Some issues arise on 1st day of USPS free COVID tests
Mom, child dead after vehicle found floating in pond in New Jersey
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
AccuWeather: Milder but brisk
Show More
Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Greater flexibility for at-home learning as NYC students return
Police searching for woman who shouted anti-Semitic statement at kids
400M N95 masks available to the public for free starting next week
Woman wrongfully fined $259K for neighbor's violations in NYC
More TOP STORIES News