2 killed, 3 injured after cars collide underneath train station in the Bronx: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were hurt after a horrific high-speed crash in the Bronx where an out-of-control BMW slammed into a pole underneath a train station.

Many people in the area saw the aftermath on Saturday morning at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road, and say it is a dangerous intersection for drivers and pedestrians.

"I heard a boom - I didn't know what it was. It woke me up," said Ester.

The boom Ester heard was the sound of a BMW hitting one of the pillars that holds up the 4 train. Soon after, she says she heard emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

According to police, the BMW was speeding, ran a red light and hit a Nissan rogue and then the pillar.

The driver of the BMW, John Delorbe, 23, and the passenger, Angel Tussan, 21, were both killed. The three women in the SUV are in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The 36-year-iold driver of that car, Jamie Winston was arrested and charged with a DWI.

"This is not strange around here - so many accidents, especially in this corner," Ester said.

The crash and the horrific aftermath rattled nerves of those in the area.

"My youngest son is 20 - he's driving, and I'm panicked every day," said Stephanie Jenkins.

For Jenkins, it's a sobering reminder of how tragedy can strike in a matter of seconds.

"I'm grateful because tonight my son is going to be home - somebody else's son is not going to be home. How do you reconcile that? You can't," Jenkins adds.

Authorities are still investigating whether speed was a factor in the collision.

