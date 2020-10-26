7-year-old girl dead, adult woman critical in Bronx apartment fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl died and an adult woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the Bronx Monday morning.

The flames broke out in apartment 5C at 305 East 153rd Street in the Melrose section.

Authorities say the child suffered smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other victim, a 37-year-old woman, is in critical condition also at Lincoln Hospital.

At this point, the relationship between the two is unknown.

This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

