Woman killed by fast-moving apartment fire in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was killed Sunday by a fast-moving fire in the Bronx.

Officials say the blaze started just after midnight in an apartment building on Webster Avenue.

A 59-year-old woman was found inside the apartment and was taken to BronxCare Health System Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials have no released what caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.

