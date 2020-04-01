Bronx fire kills 4 women in neighboring apartments

By
GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Four women in neighboring apartments died after a fire tore through the top floor of their apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at 1560 Grand Concourse.

Authorities say the three-alarm fire broke out inside apartment 603 just before 7:25 p.m. and spread to two other apartments and through the roof.

The women were pronounced dead at nearby BronxCare Health System, the former Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

All the women were older, longtime residents of the building, officials said.

A fifth woman was injured.

Fire officials have determined a space heater in apartment on the sixth floor caused the fire.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to displaced residents.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grand concoursebronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News