14 injured in massive building fire in Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through a three-story building early Saturday morning in the Bronx.

The incident happened on 167th Street in the Highbridge section.

Authorities say 14 people were injured, but luckily none of the injuries is considered to be life-threatening.

Two firefighters were transported to Jacobi Medical Center, while four civilians to an area hospital. The rest were treated on scene.

Over 100 firefighters remained on site to put out hot-spots.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

