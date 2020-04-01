Bronx fire kills 4 women in neighboring apartments

By
GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Four women lost their lives after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at 1560 Grand Concourse.

A fifth woman was injured in a fire that may have started in a space heater in a sixth floor apartment.

Authorities say the three alarm fire broke out inside one apartment Apt 603 just before 7:25 p.m.and spread to two other apartments and through the roof.

Two women in neighboring apartments were pronounced dead at nearby BronxCare Health System, the former Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

All the women were older, longtime residents of the building, officials said.

Investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious.

The Red Cross provided assistance to displaced residents.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grand concoursebronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo update on rising NY COVID-19 toll
LIVE: Nassau County officials hold coronavirus briefing
Subway, bus riders still facing dangerous crowded conditions
New York City's death toll surpasses 1,100
War against coronavirus takes toll on NYC first responders
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
Show More
NJ couple, 99-year-old man, charged with illegal gathering
4 New Jersey cities on lockdown, deaths soar to 267
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
More TOP STORIES News