Bronx fire kills 4 women in neighboring apartments

Terrible night as our community lost four neighbors. Unbelievably sad. Our district mourns the loss of our residents and prays for the families! 🙏🙏 4 women killed in 3-alarm Grand Concourse, Bronx apartment fire: NYPD | https://t.co/aL5t9MmgUw https://t.co/ceeJ144QS0 — Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (@Vanessalgibson) April 1, 2020

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Four women lost their lives after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday night.The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at 1560 Grand Concourse.A fifth woman was injured in a fire that may have started in a space heater in a sixth floor apartment.Authorities say the three alarm fire broke out inside one apartment Apt 603 just before 7:25 p.m.and spread to two other apartments and through the roof.Two women in neighboring apartments were pronounced dead at nearby BronxCare Health System, the former Bronx Lebanon Hospital.All the women were older, longtime residents of the building, officials said.Investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious.The Red Cross provided assistance to displaced residents.----------