At least 3 injured as gas explosion in Bronx causes home to collapse

The second-alarm blaze was reported at a three-story residential building on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
More than 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.
Councilman Rafael Salamanca tweeted that the fire appeared to start from a gas explosion.
Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire.— Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr) January 18, 2022
I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community’s safety pic.twitter.com/S2uwyqWdOl
At least three people were injured. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
FDNY is still searching the area for possible additional victims given the volume of fire.
Con Edison and officials with the Department of Buildings were on their way to the fire to investigate.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip