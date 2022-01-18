At least 3 injured as gas explosion in Bronx causes home to collapse

Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire.



I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community’s safety pic.twitter.com/S2uwyqWdOl — Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr) January 18, 2022

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene after a gas explosion at a detached home in the Bronx injured three people.The second-alarm blaze was reported at a three-story residential building on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.More than 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.Councilman Rafael Salamanca tweeted that the fire appeared to start from a gas explosion.At least three people were injured. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.FDNY is still searching the area for possible additional victims given the volume of fire.Con Edison and officials with the Department of Buildings were on their way to the fire to investigate.----------