4 family members critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in Bronx

Neighbors identified the critically injured victims as a mother, father and their two daughters. Shirleen Allicot reports.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Four family members were critically injured in a kitchen fire in their Morris Heights, Bronx, apartment on Thanksgiving morning.

The fire broke out in a second floor apartment on Harrison Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

The four victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Two were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, one to Bronx Lebanon Hospital and one to Jacobi Medical Center.

Neighbors identified them as a mother, father and their two daughters.

The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen, is under investigation but not suspicious.

