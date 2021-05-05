91-year-old woman killed in NYC apartment fire, 10 others injured

EMBED <>More Videos

91-year-old woman killed in NYC apartment fire, 10 others injured

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 91-year-old woman died in an early morning fire in the Bronx Wednesday that also left an 80-year-old man in critical condition.

The three-alarm blaze broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.

It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

FDNY officials say a total of 10 people were injured, in addition to the woman who died.

Three people were found unconscious and taken to a Lincoln Hospital, where the 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

The 80-year-old man remains in critical condition, while a 54-year-old man is stable.

The other victims, including one firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.

FDNY fire marshals determined the cause to be an electric scooter being charged. Smoke alarm present and activated, and it was deemed accidental.

However, fire officials say the door to the fire apartment was left open, allowing the fire to spread and smoke to travel.

They are once again reminding residents who leave a fire scene to close the door behind them and that it can mean the difference between life and death.

MORE NEWS: Off-duty cop subdues woman after mid-air flight attendant attack on JFK flight
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxmelrosefdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News