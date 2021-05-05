91-year-old woman killed in NYC apartment fire, 10 others injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 91-year-old woman died in an early morning fire in the Bronx Wednesday that also left an 80-year-old man in critical condition.The three-alarm blaze broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m.Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.FDNY officials say a total of 10 people were injured, in addition to the woman who died.Three people were found unconscious and taken to a Lincoln Hospital, where the 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.The 80-year-old man remains in critical condition, while a 54-year-old man is stable.The other victims, including one firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.FDNY fire marshals determined the cause to be an electric scooter being charged. Smoke alarm present and activated, and it was deemed accidental.However, fire officials say the door to the fire apartment was left open, allowing the fire to spread and smoke to travel.They are once again reminding residents who leave a fire scene to close the door behind them and that it can mean the difference between life and death.