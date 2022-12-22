Man wanted in shooting of Bronx gas station worker, PPA officer arrested

Action News has learned the man being sought for allegedly shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last month has been arrested.

PHILADELPHIA -- The man being sought for a shooting in the Bronx and the alleged shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last month has been arrested.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was taken into custody in the 5500 block of Girard Avenue on Wednesday.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting a PPA officer on Nov. 25 on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

Termaine Saulsbury

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

The PPA officer, who has been identified as Timothy McKenzie, was taken to Temple University Hospital. He has since been released but his recovery continues.

He was also named a person of interest in the shooting of a Sunoco gas station employee in the Bronx on Nov. 22.

The NYPD worked with Philadelphia police to make the identification. Distinctive characteristics mixed with vehicle information, and different locations frequented by Saulsbury led to his identification, police said.

Saulsbury has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2001. He stood accused of weapons violations, an armed robbery at Wawa and an attack on prison guards while serving a sentence in 2016.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.