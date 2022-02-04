2 hurt in Bronx gun battle, suspects caught on camera

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who opened fire on the street in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday morning, after the group got into an argument inside a store on East Tremont Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Two men were hurt.

Police responded to the scene and found three guns.



In all, 15 people have been taken into custody in connection with this gun battle, including the two men who were shot.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the remaining two suspects seen in surveillance video.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

