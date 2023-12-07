A teenager was slashed at a high school in the Bronx on Thursday.

Teen slashed at Bronx high school marking 3rd incident in New York City in 3 days

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager was slashed at a high school in the Bronx on Thursday, marking the third such incident in a New York City high school in three days.

In the latest case, two 15-year-old boys were fighting inside NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industries.

One pulled what appears to be a small razor blade or blade from a boxcutter and slashed the other in the face. The injured 9th-grader went to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.

The incident is being described by the school as playfighting that "escalated quickly and aggressively."

It comes one day after a 12-year-old was slashed in the right leg by a 14-year-old inside J.H.S. 123 James M. Kieran on Morrison Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

The 12-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was said to be stable. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and the knife was recovered.

And on Tuesday, there was a gang-related stabbing at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn.

The 15-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, criminal possession of weapon and assault.

After the incident, high school students were scanned before leaving and school safety agents recovered 13 knives, a stun gun, a box cutter and several pepper sprays.

