Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Grand Concourse in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are investigating a fatal hit and run in the Melrose section on Friday morning.
A woman was found dead on the Grand Concourse just before 5:30 a.m. near East 163rd Street.
Authorities say she was struck by a car that fled from the scene.
So far no arrests have been made.
Few other details were released.
