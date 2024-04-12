Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Grand Concourse in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are investigating a fatal hit and run in the Melrose section on Friday morning.

A woman was found dead on the Grand Concourse just before 5:30 a.m. near East 163rd Street.

Authorities say she was struck by a car that fled from the scene.

So far no arrests have been made.

Few other details were released.

