89-year-old burned with boiling water, beaten during Bronx home invasion

By Eyewitness News
89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman says she found her 89-year-old aunt with burns and bruising inside her home in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The woman says she went to visit her aunt around 7 a.m. and says she was unable to get up.

Police believe an unknown person entered the 89-year-old's apartment on 2440 Boston Road in Allerton early Friday and demanded money.

The suspect threw boiling water on the victim, causing severe burns.

Police transported the 89-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

It is unknown whether anything was taken from the apartment.



Police are working on a description of the suspect.

