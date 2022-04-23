89-year-old burned with boiling water, beaten during Bronx home invasion

The woman says she went to visit her aunt around 7 a.m. and says she was unable to get up.
Police believe an unknown person entered the 89-year-old's apartment on 2440 Boston Road in Allerton early Friday and demanded money.
The suspect threw boiling water on the victim, causing severe burns.
Police transported the 89-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
It is unknown whether anything was taken from the apartment.
Police are working on a description of the suspect.
