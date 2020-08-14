2 hurt when fire tears through Bronx multi-family home

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a multi-family building in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.The fire tore through all three floors of the Holland Avenue building just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.Two people suffered minor injuries in the fire.One resident told Eyewitness News that a mattress fire spread through the building.Firefighters put their hose through the window of a car that was parked in front of the hydrant.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------