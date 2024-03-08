'He's definitely a threat to society:' Repeat offender on loose after assaulting nurse at hospital

PELHAM BAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx man is now on the loose just two months after he assaulted an ER nurse at Jacobi Hospital.

Edward Johnson punched nurse Chelsea Mora as she went to take his vitals back on Jan. 13 in an unprovoked attack.

Johnson was arrested and charged with assault, but two days later was granted supervised release by a judge. However, hearing that Johnson is free right now is scary and disheartening said Mora.

"I was assaulted," Mora added. "I felt disappointed. I think higher officials need to be held accountable because we're citizens. We're part of the society, we give back to the society. We would want to have a little bit more protection."

Mora is also not alone when it comes to nurses being attacked. She revealed in a separate incident, a different patient went ballistic on other doctors, nurses and cops a couple of months ago at another New York City hospital.

"I've been a nurse for seven years, and the last thing you think about is someone is going to strike you in the face," she said.

Johnson though has an apparent psychiatric history, and also has beat up on medical professionals going back to 2019. Prior to punching Mora, Johnson was charged with assaulting a female ER doctor at St. Barnabas hospital in 2022 and he's been arrested 23 times. Court records show he spent less than a year behind bars after accepting a plea on a lesser charge.

"We need laws to keep these people in prison and help us do our job more efficiently," Mora said. "He's definitely a threat to society, to our community.:

Mora's case is currently being presented to a grand jury for an indictment, according to the DA's office even though Johnson is not yet in custody.

The Bronx District's Attorney's office says a warrant is out for his arrest.

