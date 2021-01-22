1 hospitalized after NYC police shooting involving possible knife attack: Police

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting after a possible knife attack in the Bronx Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to the scene at East 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

It's early in the investigation, but police say it preliminarily appears there may have been some kind of knife attack between two people at the location.

They say officers responded and a person was shot.

The wounded individual was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say no officers suffered any serious injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

