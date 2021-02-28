Residents suffer 2nd blackout in 3 days at cluster of Bronx buildings

The news comes less than 24 hours after Co- Op City got the power turned back on from Friday's blackout.
Police have been goin through the buildings doing wellness checks.
The previous outage happened at the same cluster of buildings Friday when an elderly woman died during an outage due to a transformer fire.
On Sunday morning at around 2 a.m., residents started reporting their buildings were dark and power was out.
Emergency services responded and remained at the scene.
Water stations were set up outside the buildings, and there was at least one person with an oxygen tank.
Officials are not clear what the problem may be this time.
Con Edison released a statement on the incident.
"Co-op City is unique in New York City in that it generates its own power and distributes it to its residents. Con Edison maintains feeders running to Co-op City that can be used for backup power, but I can confirm that those feeders remain in service."
There are nearly 200 apartments in each building, with more than 1,500 apartments in the dark.
Crews are in the process of checking the following addresses that are reported to be without power:
920 Baychester Avenue - 33 story residential building with 186 residential units
920 Co-Op City Boulevard - 33 story residential building with 186 residential units
100 Darrow Place - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
100 DeKruif Place - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
120 DeKruif Place - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
140 DeKruif Place - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
100 Donizetti Avenue - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
120 Donizetti Avenue - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
140 Donizetti Avenue - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
150 Dreiseir Loop - 33 story residential building with 392 residential units
On Friday, 73-year-old Ada Longmore lived in a 19th floor unit. Her body was found in a stairwell between the 18th and 19th floors.
She had an oxygen tank -- which was empty -- and she has been climbing the stairs to get to her apartment since there was no power to the elevator.
Co-Op city says they are cooperating with authorities to fix the problem.
Local officials are calling for change after Co-Op city has long been plagued with problems including crumbling infrastructure.
