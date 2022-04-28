Serial motorcycle-riding bandits target women carrying handbags in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Serial motorcycle-riding bandits target women carrying handbags

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for two suspects wanted for at least six robberies in the Bronx. Several were caught on camera.

Investigators say the suspects took the handbags of six women between the ages of 23 and 35.

All the incidents happened on Wednesday last week between 1 and 2:20 a.m.



In each incident the suspects approached on the victims on a motorcycle.

Five of the women were punched in the face.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxpurse snatchingnypdrobberycrimestopperscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Ghost Guns: Eyewitness News Investigation
Innocent 14-year-old girl shot in neck, 2 others injured in Queens
Wake today for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
AccuWeather: Gusty chill
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
1 ticket in Arizona wins massive $473M Powerball jackpot
Show More
Police ID suspect in sex assault of jogger at Pier 40 in Manhattan
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
NYC laundromat manager speaks out after 2 people stabbed inside store
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
100+ firefighters battle blaze inside NYC apartment building
More TOP STORIES News